Storm Reid & Shedeur Sanders Make It Red Carpet Official At ‘Missing’ Premiere

Storm Reid and current Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders made their relationship public on Thursday (January 12) during Reid’s Missing film premiere in Los Angeles. The couple walked the red carpet and posed for photos.

The 19-year-old Reid and 20-year-old Sanders have kept their relationship lowkey on Instagram, but the signs were there when Reid was spotted at Jackson State’s season opener in Miami versus Florida A&M.

“2 can play this game!!!! congratulations @gojsutigersfb,” she captioned the post.

Missing, which finds Reid as the lead actress, features a strong lineup, including Nia Long as Reid’s mother. Peep the synopsis below:

When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.

2023 proves to be a big year for Reid on both the big and small screen. Along with her acclaimed role as Gia Bennett in the hit HBO series Euphoria, she’s set to portray Riley Abel in the TV adaptation of the hit PlayStation game The Last of Us, which premieres Sunday.

Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders, will join his father in Boulder after two outstanding seasons as the quarterback for Jackson State. Shedeur won SWAC Freshman of the Year honors in 2021 after he threw for 3,231 yards with 30 TDs, ultimately becoming the first player from an HBCU to win the Jerry Rice Award, given to the best freshman in FCS.

He followed that campaign by winning SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, throwing for 3,732 yards and 40 TDs.

