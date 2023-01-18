HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Beyonce’: ‘Cuff It’ Dances Into Top 10

Beyoncé’s hit “Cuff It” is climbing up the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It’s currently sitting at number eight.

The single follows her song, “Break My Soul,” from her Renaissance album.

“Cuff It” solidifies Beyoncé’s 21st entry within the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, thanks for pop radio jumping on the Beyoncé bandwagon.

  • Do you think Beyoncé will hit number one with the track?
  • What is your favorite song from the Renaissance album?

 

