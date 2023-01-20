HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Sydney Leday: Victim Shot The Same Night As Takeoff Speaks Out

Sydney Leday, the other victim from the night TakeOff was killed, is speaking out for the first time.

The 24-year-old was partying, dressed as a nun for Halloween.

She said at one point, she saw Quavo outside getting testy during a dice game, “That’s when I knew something was wrong,” she said. Leday said the argument quickly escalated and before she

knew it, she was falling to the ground and feeling a stinging sensation in the back of her head.

Leday believes it is a miracle that she is alive. Somehow, her friends got her down an escalator and into her friend’s car. She was then taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital 12 minutes away. That

act saved her life.

