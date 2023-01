Lori Harvey Stepped Out For Dinner In Maison Margiela

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene in Los Angeles over the weekend, giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute look that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable ensemble, the starlet stepped out for dinner in L.A. and gave us fashion goals when she strutted her stuff in a stunning Maison Margiela coat. The Work In Progress double breasted coat retails for $4,260 which the starlet wore to perfection. She paired the designer coat with a Loewe logo white tank that retails for $355 and black leather pants. The social media influencer accessorized the look with a Hermes Rouge Niloticus Crocodile Kely 20 handbag which matched the designer ensemble to perfection. She paired the look with minimal jewelry, only rocking stud earrings in her ears. And as for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in fluffy curls and served face as she was spotted during her night out and of course giving us a fashionable slay. The beauty was spotted on Instagram as she strutted her stuff in the fashionable look. Check out the look below.

It’s official, Miss Harvey just doesn’t miss when it comes to giving us fashion goals. No matter if she’s giving us high glam, a casual slay or simply stepping out for dinner, she’s always doing it in style, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?

Lori Harvey Stepped Out For Dinner In Maison Margiela was originally published on hellobeautiful.com