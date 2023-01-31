HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Netflix: “You People” Opened With 2.8 Million Viewers

Netflix: "You People" Opened With 2.8 Million Viewers

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Netflix’s “You People” Opens with 2.8 Million Household Viewers “You People” is the latest Netflix film to make a big splash in households, with 2.8 million viewers.

The numbers span from Friday, January 27th, to Sunday, January 29th. “You People” is the streaming service’s second-biggest movie premiere in six months is the film. According to Samba TV, You People outperformed Oscar nominee Glass Onion in its first weekend.

The movie stars Eddie Murphy, Lauren London, and Jonah Hill.  The outlet says the promotion of “You People” during the 49er vs. Philadelphia Eagles game  “helped lift overall discovery and drive tune in this weekend.”

  • Have you seen Netflix’s “You People?
  • On a scale of one to ten, what would you rate it?

Close