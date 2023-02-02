HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Damar Hamlin: Was Spotted At The Masked Singer Taping

Damar Hamlin: Was Spotted At The Masked Singer Taping

Hamlin Spotted At Masked Singer Taping Damar Hamlin is out and about again.

Just a month after collapsing on the field, the NFL player was spotted at a taping of the Fox TV series “The Masked Singer” Tuesday.

The Buffalo Bills safety appeared onstage holding a football and standing next to host Nick Cannon.

Hamlin wore a hoodie and sweatpants from his Chasing Millions clothing line.

The proceeds of the line will benefit his family’s Chasing M’s Foundation Charitable Fund. Sales of the line’s “Did we win?” merchandise will go to first responders and the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center, where Hamlin was treated after the in-game incident.

  • Hamlin famously scribbled “Did we win?” on a note to doctors after first waking up in the hospital after the medical emergency.
