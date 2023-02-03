HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Tiffany Haddish: Is Down For Another “Girls Trip” Movie

Tiffany Haddish Is Down for Another “Girls Trip” We now know a second Girls Trip film is happening, and Tiffany Haddish is ready to get to work.

It’s been a turbulent time for Haddish’s career after she was accused of sexual child abuse in August.

Her career took a hit, but Haddish says if her fellow girls are cool with her coming back, she’s ready to return.

Girls Trip also starred Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Regina Hall.

The first trip took the ladies to New Orleans. The word is, this time, they’ll be heading to Ghana.

  • What’s a favorite vacation spot for you and your friends?

