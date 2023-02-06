HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Michelle Obama: Is Launching A Podcast

Michelle Obama Launching Podcast Michelle Obama’s book tour is becoming a podcast.

Audible announced last week that the former first lady will launch the “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” on March 7.

The podcast will be based on Obama’s tour for the bestselling book, which featured special guests like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, David Letterman and more. Audible explained, “Though only a few thousand people were able to attend the events live, these remarkable conversations can now be heard by everyone.” They also said the eight-episode podcast “goes beyond the book as Michelle Obama and her friends share personal stories and insights listeners won’t encounter anywhere else.”

