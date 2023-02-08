HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Snoop Dogg: Teases Summer Takeover With Dr. Dre

Snoop Dogg: Teases Summer Takeover With Dr. Dre

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Snoop Dogg Teases Summer Takeover With Dr. Dre Snoop Dogg recently revealed that he has never won a Grammy, but that could change as the entertainer announced new music with Dr. Dre.  “Dynamic. Duo,” Snoop captioned a throwback picture of himself with Dre. “Music comin summer 23.” The preview comes months after Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre revealed Missionary, a spiritual successor to his 1993 debut Doggystyle. Snoop Dogg bought Death Row Records in 2022 and will be the label which Missionary will be released through.

Last year Snoop released his 19th album, Bacc On Death Row.

  • What is your favorite Snoop Dogg album?

RELATED TAGS

- New Music don juan fasho Dr. Dre snoop dogg

Close