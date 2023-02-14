HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Look At The Black Music Walk Of Fame

Cincinnati: A Look At The Black Music Walk Of Fame

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Yesterday there was a behind the scenes hard hat tour of the Black Music Walk OF Fame.

It’s going to be a beautiful attraction and something good for the city. The Walk Of Fame will have augmented reality, live drum beats and more.

“I wanted to do it in a way that it would be a tourism attraction,” founder Commission President Alicia Reece said. “That people from not only around the city and the county and the state could come, but people around the world will come here and know the impact that artists and musicians and producers made, right from here.”

Close