Cincinnati: A Man Shot And Seriously Injured In Avondale

It looks like a man was shot and seriously injured in Avondale.

According to the Police they are investigating the shooting.

We are praying that every thing is ok.

Via Fox19

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Reading Road around midnight Tuesday.

The victim was found shot inside a vehicle and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police did not release suspect information or say if anyone was arrested.

