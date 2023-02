Pastor Mike Jr. Brings Us To Church With Talks Of Ministry, Music And Collaborating With His Mom

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Having a conversation with Pastor Mike Jr. will always remind you of what if feels like to experience a true messenger of God. Thankfully we had that glorious pleasure here at POTC recently as he stopped by for a brief chat to celebrate the success of his new album, Impossible.

As you can see below, he has a lot to be proud of when it comes to this project:

The founder of Rock City Church brought that infectious energy of his congregation straight to the studio, much to the gratitude of both Incognito and DJ Misses. From speaking on his greatest collaborator being none other than momma herself, who recently battled sepsis, to aspirations to work alongside Drake, Quality Control, GloRilla and Mary J. Blige specifically, the convo definitely makes for a worthy listen.

Watch the full interview with Pastor Mike Jr. on Posted On The Corner below:

Pastor Mike Jr. Brings Us To Church With Talks Of Ministry, Music And Collaborating With His Mom was originally published on blackamericaweb.com