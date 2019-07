Empower Me 2016 was all about uplifting your mind, body and soul! So to cover your body we brought in X-Treme Hip Hop fitness expert Phil Weeden to help you get and stay fit!

Check out the free cardio workout he gave for our attendees:

** DONT FORGET TO CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR BEFORE STARTING A NEW DIET AND WORKOUT PROGRAM **

And shout out to all of our attendees that made it though this X-Treme Hip Hop session!