It looks like the Cincinnati Police are investigating a south Cumminsville shooting.
Via FOX19
A 31-year-old man is expected to recover after Cincinnati police say he was shot Sunday night.
The victim was driven to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a private vehicle just before 9 p.m.
ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted officers to the crime scene at 3700 Borden Street in South Cumminsville, according to District 3 police
