Cincinnati: 14 Year Old Shot In The Leg

A 14 year old teen was shot in the leg in Delhi according to the police. We must out down these guns.

Via Fox19

It happened at Anderson Ferry Road and Foley Road shortly before 6:10 p.m.

Officers found the teenager shot in the leg. EMS transported him with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an argument among juveniles earlier in the day continued to the scene and precipitated the shooting.

 

