Cincinnati: A New Convention Center Hotel Is On The Way

It looks like a new $482 million dollar Convention Center hotel is on the way.

The developer will be Portman Holdings out of Atlanta.

Via Fox19

The hotel is expected to contain 800 rooms, up to 80,000 sq.ft. of flex meeting space and junior and senior ballrooms as well as ground-floor retail. Portman’s initial design (above) shows a building around 26 stories tall.

 

 

 

