Radio To Running Things: Cathy Hughes Visits ‘Questlove Supreme’ To Talk Career Highlights

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If there’s one woman that we’re making sure to honor today for International Women’s Day, it’s without a doubt our very own founder of Urban One, Mrs. Cathy Hughes!

Thankfully Questlove of The Roots felt the same way, as the seasoned media maven was a special guest on the latest episode of his Questlove Supreme podcast.

RELATED: A Timeline Of How Cathy Hughes Built A Black Empire

In Part 1 of her interview with Questlove, Mrs. Hughes gives a full rundown of how she got her start in the game and the many obstacles she faced along the way before becoming the owner of America’s biggest Black media company. The conversation is very informational and far from rushed, with the Nebraska native taking her time to fully break down an illustrious-yet-inspiring career story that details perseverance and true Black excellence from a proven leader in our culture.

You’ll also her her talk about creating the now-standard Quiet Storm platform, in addition to a few familiar names that she helped to put on. Whether discussing how she helped Wendy Williams through the rough patches of her early career to describing a still-ongoing beef with Steve Harvey, you’ll learn very quick how deep Mrs. Hughes history goes when it comes to the world of radio.

Take a listen to Part 1 of Cathy Hughes’ interview on the Questlove Supreme Podcast below:

Radio To Running Things: Cathy Hughes Visits ‘Questlove Supreme’ To Talk Career Highlights was originally published on blackamericaweb.com