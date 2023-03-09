HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Mary J. Blige & Pepsi: Announce Second Annual Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit

Mary J. Blige & Pepsi: Announce Second Annual Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit

This May, Atlanta will once again host the “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit,” hosted by R&B legend Mary J. Blige.

The “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer announced her involvement on International Women’s Day.

“I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit back to Atlanta for its second year,” said Mary J. Blige. “Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival.”

Other slated performers include the legendary Lauryn Hill of the Fugees, Summer Walker, Lucky and Daye, and Muni Long.

