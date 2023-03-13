Cincinnati: Xavier University Is In The Top 3 Seed In The NCAA Tournament

Congrats to Xavier who is the top 3 seed in the big tournament.
Via Fox19
The Musketeers were named a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region by the selection committee.
Xavier (25-9) will play No. 14 Kennesaw State (26-8) on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
It’s the first NCAA Tournament appearance for the Musketeers since 2018 when Xavier was a No. 1 seed.
https://twitter.com/MarchMadnessMBB/status/1635048628250091523/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1635048628250091523%7Ctwgr%5E065e6f00a98769952c1e57e5f1850f688b8499be%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox19.com%2F2023%2F03%2F12%2Fxavier-is-ncaa-tournament-no-3-seed-will-face-kennesaw-state-friday-midwest-region%2F
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Chad Ochocinco Johnson: Has A New Job
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick and More Added to Cincinnati Music Fest Line-up
-
Cincinnati: Police Are Investigating A South Cumminsville Shooting
-
Cincinnati: Gunfire Sparks A Police Chase In Evanston
-
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith & Jada During Netflix Live Show, Twitter Critiques The Slander
-
Cincinnati: 14 Year Old Shot In The Leg