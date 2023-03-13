HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Xavier University Is In The Top 3 Seed In The NCAA Tournament

Cincinnati: Xavier University Is In The Top 3 Seed In The NCAA Tournament

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Congrats to Xavier who is the top 3 seed in the big tournament.

Via Fox19

The Musketeers were named a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region by the selection committee.

Xavier (25-9) will play No. 14 Kennesaw State (26-8) on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

It’s the first NCAA Tournament appearance for the Musketeers since 2018 when Xavier was a No. 1 seed.

https://twitter.com/MarchMadnessMBB/status/1635048628250091523/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1635048628250091523%7Ctwgr%5E065e6f00a98769952c1e57e5f1850f688b8499be%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox19.com%2F2023%2F03%2F12%2Fxavier-is-ncaa-tournament-no-3-seed-will-face-kennesaw-state-friday-midwest-region%2F

RELATED TAGS

cincinnati in is The University xavier

More from 100.3
Close