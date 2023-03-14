Cincinnati: A Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Until 10am

There’s a winter weather advisory in effect for the Tri-state until 10am The advisory shutdown I-71.
I never thought it would be snowing and this cold in March.
This means that the roads are slick.
I was driving to work and the salt trucks were out.
Please be careful while you are driving out there.
Via: Fox19
Northbound Interstate 71 is closed near Wilmington due to multiple crashes in snowy conditions, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post.
