Cincinnati: A Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Until 10am

There’s a winter weather advisory in effect for the Tri-state until 10am The advisory shutdown I-71.

I never thought it would be snowing and this cold in March.

This means that the roads are slick.

I was driving to work and the salt trucks were out.

Please be careful while you are driving out there.

 

Via: Fox19

Northbound Interstate 71 is closed near Wilmington due to multiple crashes in snowy conditions, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post.

