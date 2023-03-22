Gary’s Tea: T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Struggle to Return to Air [LISTEN]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Former Good Morning America co-hosts, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, struggle to gain employment following romantic scandal.

Gary reports that the two have been pitching themselves to multiple television networks after being let go from GMA due to inappropriate dealings in the workplace. It seems that television networks are unanimously steering clear of potential risks

associated with bringing them on board.

According to the New York Post, the disgraced lovers have been denied by CBS Media Ventures (the syndicate arm of CBS) for a talk show proposal. CNN also passed on their television pitch.

After requesting a chance at hosting their own show, sources are questioning the nature of Robach and Holmes’ specific expertise. The two have approached other media giants like Fox Entertainment and Fox Television stations for available

opportunities.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show cast gives their opinions on the situation and suggestions on how the duo should move forward as their desperate search continues. Hear more of Gary’s Tea on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings!

