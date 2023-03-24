Cincinnati: New Convention Center Hotel Coming To The Nati

It looks like a new hotel is coming to Downtown Cincinnati.
“This is critical to the district, to the hotel, to the convention center, to the work we are trying to do with the city and 3CDC to revitalize the area,” said Commissioner Denise Driehaus.
The 780-space garage, located south of the DECC and just east of the planned hotel site, is structurally sound but requires renovation. It will provide parking for both hotel guests and convention attendees, alleviating the need for more structured parking nearby and bringing down the overall development cost.
3CDC expects to close on the purchase of the Whex Garage for around $12 million in the next several days.
- What are your thoughts?
