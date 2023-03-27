Cincinnati: Search Is On For An Inmate Who Escaped From Cincinnati hospital

It looks like an inmate has escaped from a Cincinnati hospital.
The authorities are still looking for the man.
Check out the description below!
Via Fox19
Eric Fiebig, 44, walked away from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Clifton at about 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Scott McVey, executive director of River City Correctional Center.
Fiebig is described as five-foot-nine and 160 pounds.
McVey says Fiebig was at River City Correctional Center Sunday when he fell down the stairs and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
-
Lori Harvey Looks Casually Chic In $90 Retro Reebok Sneakers
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
Singer/Songwriter Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: Border Protection Seizes Gold
-
Spice Announces Her Third Pregnancy: ‘God Has Been So Good To Me!’
-
Everyone is Talking About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene On SWARM