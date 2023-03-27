Cincinnati: Search Is On For An Inmate Who Escaped From Cincinnati hospital

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like an inmate has escaped from a Cincinnati hospital.

The authorities are still looking for the man.

Via Fox19

Eric Fiebig, 44, walked away from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Clifton at about 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Scott McVey, executive director of River City Correctional Center.

Fiebig is described as five-foot-nine and 160 pounds.

McVey says Fiebig was at River City Correctional Center Sunday when he fell down the stairs and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.