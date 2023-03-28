Cincinnati: Sign Tight End Irv Smith Jr.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like the Bengals have signed tight end Irv Smith Jr. he is coming from the Vikings.

Irv played for Alabama during his college career.

According to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports he is about to be a Bengal.

Mr. Smith will has signed a 1 year deal per the source. Via Fox19