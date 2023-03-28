Cincy

Cincinnati: Sign Tight End Irv Smith Jr.

Cincinnati: Sign Tight End Irv Smith Jr.

Published on March 28, 2023

It looks like the Bengals have signed tight end Irv Smith Jr. he is coming from the Vikings.

Irv played for Alabama during his college career.

According to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports he is about to be a Bengal.

Mr. Smith will has signed a 1 year deal per the source. Via Fox19

 

