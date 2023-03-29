Cincinnati: Kings Records Will Have Opening Day Float

It looks like Kings Records will have a float in the opening day parade.
The float will commemorate much of that history.
Via: Fox19
The King Records label started in 1943 and produced trailblazing hits in soul, bluegrass, doo-wop, jazz and blues while birthing new musical genres like rock and roll, funk and hip-hop. Artists like James Brown and Bootsy Collins recorded there.
“James Brown taught Bootsy what ‘on the one’ means,” King Records Foundation Executive Director Kent Butts said.
-
Lori Harvey Looks Casually Chic In $90 Retro Reebok Sneakers
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Everyone is Talking About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene On SWARM
-
Win Tickets to The Soul II Soul Tour
-
Zaddy Vibes: Ronald Isley and his Wife Kandy