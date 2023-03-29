Cincy

Cincinnati: Kings Records Will Have Opening Day Float

Published on March 29, 2023

It looks like Kings Records will have a float in the opening day parade.

The float will commemorate much of that history.

The King Records label started in 1943 and produced trailblazing hits in soul, bluegrass, doo-wop, jazz and blues while birthing new musical genres like rock and roll, funk and hip-hop. Artists like James Brown and Bootsy Collins recorded there.

“James Brown taught Bootsy what ‘on the one’ means,” King Records Foundation Executive Director Kent Butts said.

