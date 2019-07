Our own 3rd District Congresswoman D-Ohio Joyce Beatty spoke at the DNC last night and is making headlines not because of what she said but because of what she wore!

Beatty wore a similar if not the same dress that Melania Trump wore on the RNC stage last week! When NBC4i reporter Colleen Marshall asked about the dress Beatty replied ,

“I used my own words when I wore the dress.” — Joyce Beatty

The dress flew off the racks last week after Trump first wore it priced at $2,190. So who wore it better? We gotta go with the hometown Joyce Beatty but cast your vote below

Congressman Joyce Beatty vs Melania Trump… Who Wore it Better was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com