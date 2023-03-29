Firearm fatalities have recently been declared as the leading cause of death among children, researchers say.
In 2020, gun related incidents surpassed auto accidents as the no. 1 killer. Data shows that these types of fatalities are responsible for 19% of child deaths, between the ages of 1 and 18, in the U.S.
Actress Niecy Nash, who lost her brother to a school shooting in 1993, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on gun violence. See below:
This report comes just days after the unfortunate school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. This makes the sixteenth mass shooting in grades K-12 in 2023. The conversation surrounding guns remains a hot topic, especially as the amount of the country’s violent crimes continue to rise.
RELATED:
Matthew McConaughey Demands Gun Control Reform At The White House
Video From Inside Nashville School Shooting Shows Police Firing at Shooter
Loud And Factually Wrong Fox News Contributor Blames Unlocked ‘Side Door’ For School Shooting In Nashville
Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
HBCU U-KNOW: Morgan State’s Valerie Thomas is the Mother of 3D [LISTEN]
-
Everyone is Talking About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene On SWARM
-
Win Tickets to The Soul II Soul Tour
-
Lori Harvey Looks Casually Chic In $90 Retro Reebok Sneakers