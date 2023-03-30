Cincinnati: 2 Women Arrested For Prostitution At West Wood Spa

It looks like two women were arrested for promoting prostitution at a Westwood spa.
Via Fox19
Jie Mei Ma, 58, and 46-year-old Li Lou were charged Tuesday for knowingly managing “the activities of a prostitute in engaging in sexual activity for hire,” court records say.
The sex for hire took place at Mae Relaxation Spa at Glenway Crossing Plaza, the documents state.
Neighbors of the business were shocked when they heard the news.
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
HBCU U-KNOW: Morgan State’s Valerie Thomas is the Mother of 3D [LISTEN]
-
Everyone is Talking About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene On SWARM
-
Win Tickets to The Soul II Soul Tour
-
Lori Harvey Looks Casually Chic In $90 Retro Reebok Sneakers