Cincinnati: 2 Women Arrested For Prostitution At West Wood Spa

It looks like two women were arrested for promoting prostitution at a Westwood spa.

Via Fox19

Jie Mei Ma, 58, and 46-year-old Li Lou were charged Tuesday for knowingly managing “the activities of a prostitute in engaging in sexual activity for hire,” court records say.

The sex for hire took place at Mae Relaxation Spa at Glenway Crossing Plaza, the documents state.

Neighbors of the business were shocked when they heard the news.