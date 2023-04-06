Leslie Jones: Wants To Permanently Host ‘The Daily Show’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Leslie Jones says she’d love to do “The Daily Show” full-time.

She said, “It was one of those in-the-pocket fits. You know how when you get fitted for a suit and you’re like, ‘Yeah, this suit looks nice on me. Yo, I don’t mind wearing this style on me.’ The Daily Show was that.”

She added, “A lot of times, people are s**t that’s floating, or just not as good as what they think they are, or messy. But ‘Daily Show,’ everybody there was good at their job, and everybody there was staying in their lane and did their job.”