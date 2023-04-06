Leslie Jones: Wants To Permanently Host ‘The Daily Show’

Leslie Jones says she’d love to do “The Daily Show” full-time.
She said, “It was one of those in-the-pocket fits. You know how when you get fitted for a suit and you’re like, ‘Yeah, this suit looks nice on me. Yo, I don’t mind wearing this style on me.’ The Daily Show was that.”
She added, “A lot of times, people are s**t that’s floating, or just not as good as what they think they are, or messy. But ‘Daily Show,’ everybody there was good at their job, and everybody there was staying in their lane and did their job.”
- Would you like to see her permanently do “The Daily Show?”
- If not her, who would be a good fit?
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
HBCU U-KNOW: Morgan State’s Valerie Thomas is the Mother of 3D [LISTEN]
-
Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week
-
Win Tickets to The Soul II Soul Tour
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
-
Easter Egg Express 2023