Cincinnati: Guy Fieri Was Spotted In Town

It looks like Guy Fieri was spotted in Cincinnati. He drove up in his red drop top 68 Camaro.
My son loves his cooking shows. That’s all Little Juan watches.
He was in town filming his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Stayed tuned for more details!
Via Fox19
