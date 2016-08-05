We think we might have found the most romantic proposal ever! Kornelius B. of Los Angeles just tricked his girlfriend into thinking they were doing a photoshoot when really it was a proposal.

Can you say #BlackLove #RelationshipGoals

Congrats to the happy couple!

Celebrity Weddings 33 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Weddings 1. The Obamas 1 of 33 2. Whitney Houston & Bobby Brown 2 of 33 3. Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson 3 of 33 4. Tina Knowles & Richard Lawson Source:People Magazine 4 of 33 5. Adina Howard 5 of 33 6. Eve 6 of 33 7. Ice T & Coco 7 of 33 8. Snoop Dogg and Shante 8 of 33 9. Beyonce 9 of 33 10. Bill & Hillary Clinton 10 of 33 11. Mary J. Blige 11 of 33 12. Dwaine Wade & Gabrielle Union 12 of 33 13. Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert 13 of 33 14. Kandi Burris 14 of 33 15. Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon 15 of 33 16. Sherri Shepard & Lamar Sally 16 of 33 17. John Legend 17 of 33 18. TI and Tiny 18 of 33 19. Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith 19 of 33 20. Kelly Rowland 20 of 33 21. Monica & Shannon Brown 21 of 33 22. Rev Run & Justine 22 of 33 23. Debbie Rowe & Michael Jackson 23 of 33 24. Meagan Good 24 of 33 25. Bobby Brown 25 of 33 26. Alicia Keys 26 of 33 27. Nelson and Winnie Mandela Source:Getty 27 of 33 28. Carmelo Anthony & Lala 28 of 33 29. Kim Kardashian & Kanye West 29 of 33 30. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Source:Getty 30 of 33 31. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes Source:Getty 31 of 33 32. Nene & Greg Leaks 32 of 33 33. Tia Mowry 33 of 33 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrity Weddings Celebrity Weddings Some have lasted and some haven't... but who doesn't love a beautiful wedding pic?

Witness The Most Romantic Proposal Ever! #BlackLove #RelationshipGoals [VIDEO] was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com