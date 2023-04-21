Cincinnati: The Entire Cincinnati Area Is Under Red Flag Warning

The city of Cincinnati is under a red flag warning.
Here’s what a red flag warning means.
Via Fox19
The warning is issued when unusually warm temperatures conspire with unusually dry air. Gusty winds and dry ground mass (plants, etc.) mean the conditions are just right for fires—and not just fires, but fires that can rapidly spread and become dangerous.
So please be careful.
-
Cincinnati: A Crash On 275 Shutdown The Freeway This Morning
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Cincinnati: Duke Energy Bill To Increase This Summer
-
Cincinnati: Police Officers Being Moved To Patrol Due To Staffing Shortage
-
Easter Egg Express 2023
-
Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University