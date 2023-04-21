Cincinnati: The Entire Cincinnati Area Is Under Red Flag Warning

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The city of Cincinnati is under a red flag warning.

Here’s what a red flag warning means.

The warning is issued when unusually warm temperatures conspire with unusually dry air. Gusty winds and dry ground mass (plants, etc.) mean the conditions are just right for fires—and not just fires, but fires that can rapidly spread and become dangerous.

So please be careful.