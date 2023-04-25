LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tamika Scott gives a heartfelt message regarding she and her sister’s, LaTocha Scott, relationship.

For several weeks, the media has been buzzing with new updates of the many feuds stemming from the viral show SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B. Allegations of stolen money and lies within the group and family dynamics have clearly left the relationship between the Xscape sisters severed.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

While talking to the ladies of Fox Soul, she expresses that she misses her sister and is saddened by the situation.

“I just want the best for her, and I want her to love herself…you were who you are before you met him, and you’re going to always be that star with or without him,” Tamika states.

Based on the quote, it seems to be implied that the LaTocha’s husband Rocky is somehow in the middle.

“I think she means what she says. She loves her sister, and wants to be close again with her sister…,” Brat says.

Da Brat gives her thoughts on the matter, and makes mention a personal experience she had publicly disagreeing her own sister, Lisa Raye. The cast jokes about Raye’s “no nonsense” demeanor.

See: Da Brat’s Birthday Surprise For LisaRaye Went Left After Not Speaking For Months [WATCH]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Both LaTocha and Tamika have expressed their hurt from the situation, and will hopefully come to a resolve in private.

RELATED:

Tamika Scott Says She’s Ready To Squash Beef With LaTocha

Unexpected Interviews with LaTocha, Rocky, and Kandi Get Heated

LaTocha Scott Speaks On Issues With Sister On SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B

Hot Spot: Tamika Scott Tearfully Comments on Relationship with Sister LaTocha Scott [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com