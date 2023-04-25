Gary’s Tea: Cardi B Prepares to Seize Tasha K’s Property

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cardi B is coming for everything she’s owed by Tasha K, and by any means necessary!

The New York-bred rapper won a libel lawsuit against the celebrity gossip blogger last year. Cardi’s team noted that Tasha K ran a “malicious campaign” defaming their client for her own financial gain. The suit was closely followed by the fans of both the defendant and plaintiff, as neither failed to publicly express their opinions on the matter. In the end, Tasha K was ordered to pay $4 million in punitive damages.

Though it doesn’t seem that the multimillionaire is in need of the funds, Cardi B clearly isn’t joking about claiming her coins! Last Thursday, a judge approved her request to seize Tasha’s property in an attempt to satisfy the $4 million debt.

Tasha K remains lighthearted and comical about the situation. She took to Twitter to write the following:

