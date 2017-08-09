Houston, Whitney - Musician, Singer, Pop music, USA - performing in Oberhausen, Germany, Arena

Happy Born Day Whitney Houston! Watch Her Top 20 Performances [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 32 mins ago
August 4th, 1963 Cissy Houston gave birth to one of the greatest female R&B singers, Whitney Houston!  It’s been four years since we lost the late great Whitney Houston but today we celebrate her life and her legacy!

Check out the top 20 performances from Whitney Houston:

Birthday , born day , top 20 performances , whitney houston

Photos