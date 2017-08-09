Happy Born Day Whitney Houston! Watch Her Top 20 Performances [VIDEO]

August 4th, 1963 Cissy Houston gave birth to one of the greatest female R&B singers, Whitney Houston! It’s been four years since we lost the late great Whitney Houston but today we celebrate her life and her legacy!
Get the Latest From Old School Cincy:
Check out the top 20 performances from Whitney Houston:
Gone But Not Forgotten... Remembering Whitney Houston
11 photos Launch gallery
Gone But Not Forgotten... Remembering Whitney Houston
1. But Not Forgotten... Remembering Whitney HoustonSource:Getty 1 of 11
2. But Not Forgotten... Remembering Whitney HoustonSource:Getty 2 of 11
3. But Not Forgotten... Remembering Whitney HoustonSource:Getty 3 of 11
4. But Not Forgotten... Remembering Whitney HoustonSource:Getty 4 of 11
5. But Not Forgotten... Remembering Whitney HoustonSource:Getty 5 of 11
6. But Not Forgotten... Remembering Whitney Houston6 of 11
7. But Not Forgotten... Remembering Whitney Houston7 of 11
8. But Not Forgotten... Remembering Whitney Houston8 of 11
9. Gone But Not Forgotten... Remembering Whitney Houston9 of 11
10. Gone But Not Forgotten... Remembering Whitney Houston10 of 11
11. Gone But Not Forgotten... Remembering Whitney HoustonSource:Getty 11 of 11
comments – Add Yours