Drake: Is Selling His Beverly Hills Estate

Published on May 4, 2023

Drake is selling his Beverly Hills mansion for a whopping $88 million
According to XXL, the rapper has only owned the home for 14 months
 The home features over 24,000 square feet of living space, 10 bedrooms, and 18 bathrooms
Amenities for the property include a movie theater, tennis court, wine cellar, gym, elevator, game room, and mosaic-tiled pool.
 Drake first purchased the home from English rockstar Robbie Williams for $75 million.
  • What dream amenities would you love to have in your home?

