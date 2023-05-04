Drake: Is Selling His Beverly Hills Estate

CLOSE
Drake is selling his Beverly Hills mansion for a whopping $88 million
According to XXL, the rapper has only owned the home for 14 months
The home features over 24,000 square feet of living space, 10 bedrooms, and 18 bathrooms
Amenities for the property include a movie theater, tennis court, wine cellar, gym, elevator, game room, and mosaic-tiled pool.
Drake first purchased the home from English rockstar Robbie Williams for $75 million.
- What dream amenities would you love to have in your home?
