LL Cool J: Announces New Track With Eminem

LL Cool J has confirmed that Eminem will be on his upcoming album, as shown in a video by EminemData on Twitter.

“I’ll tell you. I have Rick Ross and Nas on my record. I did one with Saweetie,” said LL.

In a recent radio interview, the actor/MC also revealed that he has a song with Eminem.

It’s unclear when LL’s album will be released, but it promises to be a star-studded one.