LL Cool J: Announces New Track With Eminem

Published on May 8, 2023

LL Cool J has confirmed that Eminem will be on his upcoming album, as shown in a video by EminemData on Twitter.
“I’ll tell you. I have Rick Ross and Nas on my record. I did one with Saweetie,” said LL.
In a recent radio interview, the actor/MC also revealed that he has a song with Eminem.
It’s unclear when LL’s album will be released, but it promises to be a star-studded one.
  • Who would you like to see LL Cool J collaborate with?

