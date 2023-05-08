Chris Brown: Opens Up about Lovers And Friends Festival

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Chris Brown Addresses Video Of Alleged Altercation At Lovers and Friends Festival

Chris Brown had a rough birthday weekend. TMZ reports video of Chris Brown’s alleged incident in Las Vegas is circulating online. Brown denied starting the situation.

“Y’all been geeked all weekend, y’all dragging it now,” wrote Chris Brown in an Instagram post screenshotted by The Shade Room. “It was mad people backstage, and security was trying to clear everyone off the stage.”

Brown continued, “People started pushing back. I INTERVENED to let them know MY CHILD WAS BACK THERE. So y’all keep ya narrative.”

On Friday (May 5), it was alleged that Chris Brown’s entourage attacked Usher, the promoter of the Lover & Friends Festival. The stars allegedly had a fight at a roller rink party in Las Vegas. It’s being said that Brown was upset with R&B musician Teyana Taylor attending the event.