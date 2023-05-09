Sabrina Elba had us in a frenzy once again when she spent time in New York City donning a form-fitting black look that was everything!
For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in an all black, curve hugging Victoria Beckham dress that fit her like a glove. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and added small earrings to give the look a pop. As for her hair, she rocked her short bob with a side part and short bang. She paired the ensemble with matching black sandals, which matched the look perfectly. Elba served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers.
Sabrina Elba Stuns In An All Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: At least 1 person Is dead After A Shooting In The Northside.
-
Cincinnati: A Mother Missing Daughter Found Dead She Needs Answers
-
Cincinnati: The Entire Cincinnati Area Is Under Red Flag Warning
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
Enter for your Chance to Win Tickets to the I Hear Music in the Air Tour
-
Trump Found Liable in Civil Case