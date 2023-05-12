Rihanna’s: Latest Pregnancy Photos Proves She’s A Total Savage [PHOTO]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rihanna showed off her baby bump in a recent Savage X Fenty photoshoot for brand’s fifth anniversary.

The hot mama wore a black bralette, boxers, and peep-toe heels as paper is seen cascading throughout an office.

“It’s giving…call HR!!” Rihanna captioned the sexy snap on Instagram.

Rihanna maintains her signature style as a mother. When pregnant with her 11-month-old son, now named RZA Athelston Mayers, the Grammy winner spoke to Vogue,

“There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up,” said Riri.