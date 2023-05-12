Rihanna’s: Latest Pregnancy Photos Proves She’s A Total Savage [PHOTO]

CLOSE
Rihanna showed off her baby bump in a recent Savage X Fenty photoshoot for brand’s fifth anniversary.
The hot mama wore a black bralette, boxers, and peep-toe heels as paper is seen cascading throughout an office.
“It’s giving…call HR!!” Rihanna captioned the sexy snap on Instagram.
Rihanna maintains her signature style as a mother. When pregnant with her 11-month-old son, now named RZA Athelston Mayers, the Grammy winner spoke to Vogue,
“There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up,” said Riri.
- Has Rihanna changed the way you look at maternity fashion?
- What is your favorite Rihanna maternity look?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Teyana Taylor Gifts Lil Wayne A Pair Of Sneakers From Her New Jordan Collaboration
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: At least 1 person Is dead After A Shooting In The Northside.
-
Cincinnati: Man Shot In Westwood
-
Cincinnati: The Entire Cincinnati Area Is Under Red Flag Warning
-
Trump Found Liable in Civil Case
-
Enter for your Chance to Win Tickets to the I Hear Music in the Air Tour