Where’s Don Juan Fasho Friday’s [VIDEO]

Published on May 12, 2023

100.3 Cincy’s RNB Station wants to know, Where’s Don Juan Fasho??   That’s right The Peoples Champ aka your favorite Co-Worker, Don Juan Fasho will be hitting the streets to hook you up during the Lunch Time Mix at Noon…You never know what Don Juan will be giving away he could have Money, Tickets, Gift Cards and more… All you have to do is look for the RNB Cincy truck AKA “Big Momma” on Fridays around your lunch break at Noon…  It’s “Where’s Don Juan Fasho” Lunch Break hook Up…  100.3 Cincy’s RNB!

 

This week he hit the streets to hook the listeners up with a Sky Line Chili gift cards in honor of Mother’s Day and 513 Day… Check out the video and photos below!!!

 

 

 

