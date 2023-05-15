Dr. Dre: Claims ‘Greatest Hip Hop Beat Of All Time’ Over Everybody

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Dr. Dre was named by Rap Caviar as the producer that has made the greatest beat of all time.

The dedicated rap channel selected the top 50 Hip Hop beats ever created in honor of the genre’s 50th birthday. Dr. Dre’s 2001 song “Still D.R.E.” with Snoop Dogg was

given the prestigious distinction.

“Still D.R.E.”, which was produced by Dre, Scott Storch, and Mel-Man and included a memorable piano melody, triumphed over other timeless songs like Biggie Smalls’

“Who Shot Ya?” and Lil Wayne’s “A Milli,” Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones Pt. 2,” Clipse’s “Grindin,” and “Grindin'” by Biggie.

The list also included memorable music from Missy Elliott, Diddy, Mike Jones, Travis Scott, Kanye West, and more.

Rap Caviar posted the list and said, “Hip-Hop turns 50 years old this year! To celebrate, we did the impossible and ranked the top 50 BEATS of all time. Let us know how

we did. Remember these are the top 50 beats, not songs.”