Master P & Snoop Dogg’s: Cereal Brand Landing In Walmart Soon

Snoop Dogg and Master P’s Broadus Foods and Post Consumer Brands have new cereal just for you.
A collection of three new varieties of the hip-hop legends’ Snoop Cereal that are full of flavorful notes and fronted by
memorable characters. The collaboration between the entertainment moguls and Post Consumer Brands is backed by their
shared passion for feeding families and strengthening diverse communities.
The new collection drops this summer. The three new cereals rolling out nationwide beginning this summer include Snoop
Cereal Fruity Hoopz with Marshmallows, a sweetened multigrain cereal featuring fun vibrant colors packed with a punch
of undeniable fruity deliciousness.
Also, on Walmart’s shelves you’ll find Snoop Cereal Cinnamon Toasteez, a tasty, sweetened crispy wheat and rice cereal
with just the right hint of cinnamon, and Snoop Cereal Frosted Drizzlerz, a sweetened, crunchy, frosted whole grain wheat
cereal that meets WIC eligibility requirements.
- What cereals were you raised on, and which do you still love?
