Beyoncé: Teases New Hair Care-Based Venture To Honor Mother’s Legacy

As Beyoncé continues her European tour, the mega-star shared a trio of pictures on Instagram and teased a new haircare venture honoring her mother’s legacy.

Bey is seen styling her hair at a beauty vanity in the first image. Next to her are hair care products with handwritten labels.

Slide two shows Beyoncé smiling with braided hair. Beyoncé shared a letter and revealed her secret project in the final slide.

Beyoncé shared her history of helping out and performing in her mother’s salon, “I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating,” the singer wrote.