2Pac: Will Have A Street In Oakland

CLOSE
The city of Oakland is honoring 2pac by naming a street after the legendary rapper.
According to a report, a part of MacArthur Boulevard between Grand Avenue and Van Buren Avenue will now be known as Tupac Shakur Way.
If you’re a fan of 2Pac, you’ll know that he was born on the East Coast, but his career started in Oaktown when he got with Digital Underground.
Oakland also declared June 16 as Tupac Shakur Day in Oakland.
- What are your top three Tupac tracks?
More from 100.3
-
Teyana Taylor Gifts Lil Wayne A Pair Of Sneakers From Her New Jordan Collaboration
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cincinnati: Man Shot In Westwood
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: At least 1 person Is dead After A Shooting In The Northside.
-
Cincinnati: I-75 Reopens After Crash
-
Trump Found Liable in Civil Case
-
Cincinnati: A 21 Year Old Killed On I-75 In Car Crash