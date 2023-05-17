Fa Sho Celebrity News

2Pac: Will Have A Street In Oakland

Published on May 17, 2023

The city of Oakland is honoring 2pac by naming a street after the legendary rapper.
According to a report, a part of MacArthur Boulevard between Grand Avenue and Van Buren Avenue will now be known as Tupac Shakur Way.
If you’re a fan of 2Pac, you’ll know that he was born on the East Coast, but his career started in Oaktown when he got with Digital Underground.
Oakland also declared June 16 as Tupac Shakur Day in Oakland.
  • What are your top three Tupac tracks?

