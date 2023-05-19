Will and Martin: Spotted Filming “Bad Boys 4”

CLOSE
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are hard at work on Bad Boys 4.
The duo was spotted in Atlanta filming, and from the looks of things, Mike Lowery was trying to talk his partner, Marcus Barnett, off an 8-story ledge while wearing a hospital
gown.
Will let the cat out the bag that a fourth film was coming, and this was the first time we’d seen photos of the guys doing the work.
Bad Boys 4 is slated to hit theaters next year.
- Will the drama between Will and Chris hurt the film, or will time heal the wound of “the slap?”
