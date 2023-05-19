Cincinnati: New Census Numbers Show Cincinnati Is Growing

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The new Census number have came out for Cincinnati and it looks like Cincinnati grew in 2022.

Via Fox19

here are 2.256 million people in the Cincinnati metropolitan statistical area, which includes eighteen counties in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. That reflects an increase in 5,096 people from 2021 (+0.2%) and an increase of 8,159 people from the 2020 census.

Greater Cincinnati remains the 30th largest metropolitan area in the country and the largest in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana. The Dayton metro, with which many assume Cincinnati will eventually merge, remained steady around 812,600 residents.