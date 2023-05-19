Cincinnati: New Census Numbers Show Cincinnati Is Growing

The new Census number have came out for Cincinnati and it looks like Cincinnati grew in 2022.
Via Fox19
here are 2.256 million people in the Cincinnati metropolitan statistical area, which includes eighteen counties in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. That reflects an increase in 5,096 people from 2021 (+0.2%) and an increase of 8,159 people from the 2020 census.
Greater Cincinnati remains the 30th largest metropolitan area in the country and the largest in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana. The Dayton metro, with which many assume Cincinnati will eventually merge, remained steady around 812,600 residents.
-
Cincinnati: A 21 Year Old Killed On I-75 In Car Crash
-
Teyana Taylor Gifts Lil Wayne A Pair Of Sneakers From Her New Jordan Collaboration
-
Cincinnati: Man Shot In Westwood
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cincinnati: I-75 Reopens After Crash
-
Cincinnati: At least 1 person Is dead After A Shooting In The Northside.
-
Trump Found Liable in Civil Case