Will & Martin Spotted Filming “Bad Boys 4”?(Video)

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence are working hard on Bad Boys 4.
They were spotted in Atlanta over the weekend filming, Mike Lowery was talking his partner Marcus Barnett off a 8 story ledge. Martin was wearing a hospital gown.
Bad Boys 4 is expected to hit theaters next year.
Are you excited about Bad Boys 4?
Do you think Will and Chris Slap will hurt the film?
