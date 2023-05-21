Movies

Will & Martin Spotted Filming “Bad Boys 4”?(Video)

Published on May 21, 2023

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence are working hard on Bad Boys 4.

They were spotted in Atlanta over the weekend filming, Mike Lowery was talking his partner Marcus Barnett off a 8 story ledge. Martin was wearing a hospital gown.

Bad Boys 4 is expected to hit theaters next year.

Are you excited about Bad Boys 4?

Do you think Will and Chris Slap will hurt the film?

