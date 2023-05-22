B2K’s Raz B Recants Rape Allegations Against Former Manager and Cousin Chris Stokes

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Social media users seem concerned after B2K’s Raz B takes to Instagram to recant rape allegations against Chris Stokes.

Since 2007, the singer has alleged that his cousin and manager, Chris Stokes, was responsible for child molestation. He claimed that not only did Stokes sexually abuse him as a minor, but did the same to several young male artists as well (including other B2K members). The website Chrisstokesisamonster.com outlines the timeline of events detailing all of the allegations made against him by Raz B and others.

Over the weekend, Raz B pinned a post to his profile both retracting his former statements and wishing his cousin well.

“I’ma made man! Here it goes [truth] – mature grown DeMario after countless counseling,” he wrote.

With over a decade between the first allegations and now, some were upset with the sudden admission, while others were not convinced of its sincerity—assuming he had been hacked or endangered.

“Raz…. Have u been hacked? U ok?Text me…,” Gospel singer Darlene McCoy replied.

At this time, there are no public statements from Chris Stokes.

