Color Purple: First Trailer Drops For The Color Purple 2023

The first trailer for the upcoming musical reimagining of The Color Purple has dropped.
During CinemaCon, Oprah Winfrey said that director Blitz Bazawule’s version was “not your mama’s Color Purple,” and from the looks of the first trailer, she wasn’t lying!
The film stars Halle Bailey as Nettie, and Fantasia Barrino plays the role of Celie, and the vocals…wow!
In the trailer, we see some classic scenes from the 1985 film directed by Steven Spielberg. The film hits theaters on Christmas Day.
- What scene from The Color Purple do you know by heart?
